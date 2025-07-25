Mumbai on orange alert amid heavy rain; know the reason for this downpour

Mumbai is set to face another spell of heavy rain, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announcing an ‘orange alert’ for several parts of the city. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to lash the region in the next few hours and is likely to continue through the weekend. The forecast has raised concerns about flooding in low-lying areas, traffic disruptions, fallen trees, and possible damage to weak structures.

In Mumbai, several areas experienced intense rain throughout the day on July 24, with CSMT, Byculla, Kurla, and Mulund among the worst hit. These areas saw heavy showers on Friday, followed by steady rainfall that continued into the early hours, adding to the city’s traffic mobility and flooding concerns.

Mumbai Police urge caution In light of the worsening conditions, the Mumbai Police has advised people to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary. In a public post on the social media platform X, the police urged citizens to avoid coastal areas and drive with caution. Emergency services are on high alert, and residents have been asked to call 100, 112, or 103 if they need any help. Red alert issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri While Mumbai remains under an orange alert, the IMD has issued a red alert for the districts of Raigad and Ratnagiri on July 25, predicting heavy to very heavy rain in some parts and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated locations. The alert has also been extended to the ghat areas of Satara and Pune, where the risk of landslides and severe weather impacts is particularly high due to the hilly terrain.

A red alert is the highest level of weather warning, indicating a “take action” situation where extreme conditions are expected, and immediate precautions are necessary. For comparison, an orange alert calls for preparedness to act, while a yellow alert simply advises awareness of potential weather changes. Why is the city seeing continuous rainfall? This ongoing rain spell is part of an active southwest monsoon phase, which is common along India’s western coast during July. Currently, weather systems in the upper atmosphere over the Arabian Sea are pulling in large amounts of moisture and pushing it toward the Konkan region, which includes Mumbai. These systems are working like a conveyor belt, drawing in moisture and causing widespread rainfall over many days. The strong winds observed recently are another sign that the monsoon activity is strong.

Weather observations from different parts of Maharashtra back this up. According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon remains active over South Konkan-Goa, and many areas across both South and North Konkan have reported heavy rainfall. ALSO READ: Kharif sowing completed in 65% of area as monsoon remains vigorous Wind speeds have reached up to 50 kmph in places such as Santacruz in Mumbai, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Satara, and Kalwan in Nashik district. The sky is expected to remain mostly cloudy in the coming days, with daytime temperatures likely to stay around 30 degrees Celsius and night temperatures around 23-degree Celsius.

How the rain may affect Mumbai and nearby region According to the IMD’s Impact-Based Forecast (IBF), the city and its neighbouring districts may face several problems if the rain continues as expected. Flooding is likely in low-lying areas and busy road junctions, which could cause major delays in train, road, air, and ferry services. As water levels rise and winds stay strong, the chances of trees falling, power outages, and small building collapses, especially in old or weak structures, also go up. In the hilly regions of Maharashtra, there is an added risk of landslides and mudslides due to the ongoing rain. For the farming community, the weather could lead to crop damage and loss. Continuous rain, waterlogging, and gusty winds can harm standing crops, plantations, and fruit-bearing trees. Poor drainage and excess moisture may also cause fungal infections or root damage, adding to farmers’ difficulties.

How long will this wet spell last? As per the latest forecast, Mumbai is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall until July 27, after which the rain may start to slow down. However, cloudy skies, humidity, and occasional showers are expected to continue into the first week of August. ALSO READ: Humid morning in Delhi after light showers; IMD predicts more rain today This phase is being seen as one of the most active spells of the monsoon season for Mumbai. With the orange and red alerts in place and authorities urging maximum caution, residents are advised to stay alert, follow official updates, and prioritise safety in the days ahead.

Safety advisory for citizens and farmers Authorities have asked citizens to remain indoors unless going out is necessary. People are advised to avoid flooded areas and seashores, avoid standing under trees during lightning, and unplug electronic items during thunderstorms to avoid electric shocks. For the agricultural sector, farmers have been asked to harvest fully grown crops early, make sure fields have proper drainage, and provide support to delicate plants that may get damaged by wind or water. The use of chemical sprays and irrigation should be stopped until weather conditions improve. Farmers should also make sure that cattle are sheltered indoors, especially when thunderstorms are expected.