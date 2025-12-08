Nashik accident: PM Modi mourns 6 deaths, CM Fadnavis announces ₹5 lakh aid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed deep grief over the deaths of six devotees in a vehicle accident in Maharashtra's Nashik district.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Nashik, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon," PM Modi said.

The accident occurred when a vehicle carrying devotees fell from Saptashrungi Gad in Nashik district. Local authorities said rescue teams were deployed immediately.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the incident as "extremely tragic" and announced financial assistance of 5 lakh rupees to the devotees' next of kin.