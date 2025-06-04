Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 02:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Bank holidays 2025: Banks to be closed this week for 2 days across India

Bank holidays 2025: Banks to be closed this week for 2 days across India

Banks will be closed for two days this week in many cities nationwide due to Eid al-Adha or Bakrid 2025. However, online banking services remain available during the holidays

Bank June holiday in Bakrid 2025

Bank June holiday in Bakrid 2025

New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Banks will be closed for two days this week in many parts of the country on account of Eid al-Adha or Bakrid 2025, per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) bank holiday calendar. On June 6 and June 7, India will celebrate Eid ul-Adha or Bakrid. 
 
Meanwhile, apart from June 6 and 7, 2025, the banks will be closed across the country on June 8, 2025, which is a Sunday.
 
One of the holiest festivals in Islam is Bakrid, also called Eid-ul-Adha. The lunar Islamic calendar determines the date of Eid al-Bakrid, which changes every year. In particular, it coincides with the sighting of the crescent moon on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the last month in the Islamic calendar. Grand prayers, family get-togethers, and the symbolic custom of animal sacrifice are all part of the festival's heartfelt devotion and charitable celebrations.

Bank holidays June 2025: Are banks open or closed on June 6 and June 7?

To mark Bakrid 2025, banks in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi will be closed on Friday, June 6, 2025. On Saturday, June 7, 2025, banks nationwide, except Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Itanagar, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram, will be closed in observance of Bakrid, also known as EId ul-Zuha.
 
Since Saturday, June 7, 2025, is the first Saturday of the month, banks in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Itanagar, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram will be open. The 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month are normally bank holidays according to the RBI calendar. Notably, every Sunday of the month is a bank holiday. Therefore, on Sunday, June 8, 2025, banks will be closed.  ALSO READ: June 2025 bank holidays: Keep your banking on track with these dates

Bakrid 2025: What services are available on a bank holiday?

During bank holidays, online banking services will be available nationwide. These services are convenient to customers for easy financial transactions.
 
Demand draft request forms, chequebook forms, and NEFT/RTGS transfer forms can all be used to request money transfers. Card services can be used to secure ATM cards, debit cards, and credit cards. Additionally offered are services like establishing standing instructions, requesting a locker, and completing account maintenance documents will also be opened.

Other bank holidays in June 2025

Apart from Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid 2025 bank holiday, banks are scheduled to be closed for three days, except weekends, in June 2025.
 
June 11 (Wednesday) — Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti / Saga Dawa — Banks will be closed in Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh.
 
June 27 (Friday) — Ratha Yatra / Kang (Rathajatra) — Banks will stay shut in Odisha and Manipur.
 
June 30 (Monday) — Remna Ni — Banks will stay shut in Mizoram.
 

 

 

More From This Section

steel, metal

Finance ministry may seek lower energy rates for green steel incentives

rbi reserve bank of india

RBI likely to cut rates for third time as inflation stays below forecast

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

Rupee falls for second straight day amid likely outflows; opens at 85.75/$

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee ends lower at 85.59/$ as firm crude oil prices weigh

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Rupee opens lower at 85.39/$ as high crude prices offset weak dollar

Topics : Banks finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon