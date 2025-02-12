Business Standard

Sarojini Naidu's 146th birth anniversary: 10 facts on Nightingale of India

Sarojini Naidu's 146th birth anniversary: 10 facts on Nightingale of India

National Women's Day: This year marks the 146th anniversary of Sarojini Naidu's birth, on February 13. She was dubbed the "Nightingale of India" for her poems and is remembered as a woman of substance

Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

National Women's Day, Sarojini naidu Birthday: Every year on February 13, India celebrates the birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu, a renowned poet and political activist as National Women's Day. This year marks her 146th birth anniversary. Known as the Nightingale of India for her inspiring poetry, Naidu was one of the most influential women of the 20th century. Born in Hyderabad on February 13, 1879, she played a pivotal role in India’s freedom movement and remains a symbol of strength and eloquence.
 
She was a follower of Mahatma Gandhi and played a significant role in the Indian National Movement, which aimed to achieve independence for the nation. A well-known author throughout the world, Sarojini Naidu became known as the "Bul Bul e Hind" after her collection of poems, Golden Threshold, was published in 1905. Several prominent Indian politicians, like Gopal Krishna Gokhale, were admirers of Sarojini Naidu's poetry.
 

Sarojini Naidu's 146th Birth Anniversary: 10 interesting facts

1) As a member of the Constituent Assembly, Naidu helped to create a well-written and well-considered Constitution, which served as one of the founding pillars of Indian democracy.
2) Although Naidu's father wanted her to pursue a career in science or mathematics, she preferred poetry, and at a very young age, she penned her first poem, "The Lady of the Lake," which was 13 hundred lines long.
3) The "Nightingale of India" received praise from the literary world for her poetry collection.

4) She introduced MS Subbulakshmi to the North Indian audience by appearing in the Hindi adaptation of Meera 1945.
5) In an independent India, Naidu was the first female governor. She was appointed Uttar Pradesh's governor.
6) Naidu and Mahatma Gandhi participated in the Round Table summit in 1930.
7) Naidu spoke several languages, including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, and English. She had captivated the crowd in London's Assembly when she spoke in English.
8) Naidu was elected a fellow of the Royal Society of Literature in 1914 after publishing her first collection of poems, The Golden Threshold (1905), followed by The Bird of Time (1912).
9) At the age of 19, Sarojini Naidu wed Govindarajulu Naidu.
10) Sarojini Naidu left her mark as a woman of substance and dignity in 1949, departing for her heavenly home.

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

