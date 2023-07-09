Home / India News / NDMC working to drain out rainwater to prevent waterlogging in Delhi

NDMC working to drain out rainwater to prevent waterlogging in Delhi

Earlier today, in view of incessant rains in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and took updates

ANI
Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the IMD has said. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2023 | 9:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Despite the heavy downpour in the national capital and adjoining area, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) officials are working tirelessly to drain out the rainwater to prevent the waterlogging in its area.

As many as seven complaints of waterlogging were received from the Connaught Place, Purana Qila Road, Mahadev Road etc. areas of New Delhi. The same were promptly attended by the concerned, dedicated teams of the NDMC.

The Team Horticulture of NDMC have received six complaints of fallen trees and were attended to immediately for removal of the fallen trees and branches at Gol Dak Khana, Maulana Azad Road, Firozashah Road, Bharti Nagar, Tilak Marg, Khan Market and Rabindra Nagar in area.

NDMC's portable water pumps are working round the clock (24x7) for the prevention of any water logging on roads during heavy rain with pump operators and other staff/manpower in the New Delhi area.

For monsoon preparedness, NDMC has already been set up six control rooms at Sangli Mess, Khan Market, Netaji Nagar, Malcha Marg, Mandir Marg and Hanuman Road (Drainage Service Centres), in NDMC area to avoid any type of water logging in rainy season.

Earlier today, in view of incessant rains in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and took updates.

Shah spoke to Delhi LG as moderate to heavy rain lashed several parts of the national capital and its adjoining areas. The downpour slowed down the traffic movement after waterlogging in several parts of the city.

Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the IMD has said.

Also Read

Delhi govts pitches Rs 5 lakh fine on property without rainwater harvesting

Traffic snarls and waterlogging in Delhi NCR region after heavy rain

Cyclone Biparjoy: Heavy rains cause waterlogging in parts of Rajasthan

Ahead of G20 Summit, NDMC gears up to showcase summer flowers in New Delhi

Rainwater harvesting systems contamination: NGT asks report from chief secy

Bengal SEC orders repolling on July 10 in booths where voting declared void

MoHUA to organise workshop to accelerate Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0

AI being considered for inclusion in college curricula: Himachal CM Sukhu

West Bengal guv flies to Delhi to submit report on poll violence to Shah

Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for second day, restoration work on

Topics :Delhiheavy rainsNDMCmonsoon rainfallRainfall

First Published: Jul 09 2023 | 9:24 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story