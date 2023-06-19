Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate 11 flyovers on 8-lane NH from Delhi to Panipat

Union Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate 11 flyovers on the eight-lane national highway from Delhi to Panipat on Tuesday, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Tuesday.

Also he would announce major road development projects of Rs 3,700 crore on the occasion.

The 11 flyovers are part of a 24-km long project constructed with an outlay Rs 900 crore.

Gadkari will also lay the foundation stone for the construction work of Karnal Green Field Six-Lane Ring Road project at Kutail village in Karnal district.

The total length of this project is 35 km and it will cost about Rs 1,700 crore. Similarly, the Union Minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction work of Ambala Green Field Six Lane Ring Road project at Jandli village in Ambala district.

The total length of this project is 23 km and it will cost a total of Rs 1,100 crore.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the government is strengthening the road network. He said these three major road projects will change the picture of infrastructure in the state and will also give a new direction to the development of industries.

Chautala said along with Haryana, the commuters of Punjab, Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir passing through the Delhi-Panipat corridor will be benefitted.

Similarly, the construction of Ambala and Karnal Ring Road will provide relief to the local people from the traffic congestion in the city in both the districts.

--IANS

vg/shb/