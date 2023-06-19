Home / India News / Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate 11 flyovers on 8-lane NH from Delhi to Panipat

Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate 11 flyovers on 8-lane NH from Delhi to Panipat

Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate 11 flyovers on eight-lane national highway from Delhi to Panipat on Tuesday, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Tuesday

IANS Chandigarh
Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate 11 flyovers on 8-lane NH from Delhi to Panipat

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 11:20 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate 11 flyovers on the eight-lane national highway from Delhi to Panipat on Tuesday, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Tuesday.

Also he would announce major road development projects of Rs 3,700 crore on the occasion.

The 11 flyovers are part of a 24-km long project constructed with an outlay Rs 900 crore.

Gadkari will also lay the foundation stone for the construction work of Karnal Green Field Six-Lane Ring Road project at Kutail village in Karnal district.

The total length of this project is 35 km and it will cost about Rs 1,700 crore. Similarly, the Union Minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction work of Ambala Green Field Six Lane Ring Road project at Jandli village in Ambala district.

The total length of this project is 23 km and it will cost a total of Rs 1,100 crore.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the government is strengthening the road network. He said these three major road projects will change the picture of infrastructure in the state and will also give a new direction to the development of industries.

Chautala said along with Haryana, the commuters of Punjab, Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir passing through the Delhi-Panipat corridor will be benefitted.

Similarly, the construction of Ambala and Karnal Ring Road will provide relief to the local people from the traffic congestion in the city in both the districts.

--IANS

vg/shb/

Also Read

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to be complete by December end: Nitin Gadkari

India cannot achieve target to cut 50% road accidents by 2024: Gadkari

UER-II being developed as part of Delhi decongestion plan: Nitin Gadkari

Highway contractors to convert bank guarantees into surety bonds: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari calls for efforts by all to reduce road accidents by 50%

Need for systematic approach to food crisis as climate change looms: Report

Bengal power minister meets CESC officials to discuss power cuts issue

J&K Bank launches mobile branches to offer services in Ladakh's remote area

Gita Press doing great job of selflessly taking holy books to masses: Shah

Rajasthan govt announces Rs 13.48 cr aid for boosting religious tourism

Topics :Nitin GadkariRoad construction

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story