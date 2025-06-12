Ahmedabad plane crash: Army deployed to assist civil admin in rescue ops

The Indian Army has deployed around 130 personnel to aid ongoing rescue and relief efforts following the catastrophic crash of Air India Flight AI171 in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The deployment is part of a coordinated Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operation to support the civil administration.

According to an official statement, the Army’s deployment includes engineering teams equipped with JCBs for debris removal, medical teams of doctors and paramedics, and Quick Action Teams (QATs). “Firefighting equipment, including extinguishers and water bowsers, has also been sent to the crash site. Provost staff have been positioned to help manage the scene and maintain order,” the statement said.

The Military Hospital has also been placed on standby to treat casualties, and all services remain on high alert. CRPF, RAF join efforts as casualty count rises Alongside the Army, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has deployed approximately 150 personnel to bolster ground efforts. “Troops from the 100 Battalion of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and personnel from the CRPF’s Group Centre in Gandhinagar have been mobilised to assist with on-ground efforts at the crash site,” ANI reported. Boeing 787 crashes minutes after takeoff Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, was headed from Ahmedabad to London’s Gatwick Airport when it crashed minutes after departure. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that the aircraft, registered as VT-ANB, took off from Runway 23 at 1.39 pm and soon issued a Mayday call. Communication was lost shortly after, and the plane crashed in Meghani Nagar, a densely populated neighbourhood near the airport.

Eyewitness footage showed the aircraft descending rapidly with its nose elevated before it struck a building and exploded. Thick black smoke was seen rising from the site moments later. The aircraft was carrying 242 people — 230 passengers and 12 crew members, including two pilots. Among them were 159 Indian nationals, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese citizens, one Canadian, and 11 children, including two infants. Officials confirmed that at least 25 individuals were injured and admitted to hospitals across Ahmedabad. The wreckage impacted several buildings, including a hostel for medical students, and local residents are feared to be among the dead.