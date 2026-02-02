Associate Sponsors

Noida International Airport likely to be inaugurated this month: CM Yogi

Noida International Airport likely to be inaugurated this month: CM Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi said the Noida International Airport at Jewar is likely to be inaugurated this month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

A view of the Jewar airport's passenger terminal that is under construction
A view of the Jewar airport’s passenger terminal (File Photo)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 1:54 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the Noida International Airport at Jewar is likely to be inaugurated this month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference here, Adityanath said the airport is ready, and the process for obtaining the aerodrome licence is in its final stages.

"I believe that this month, the airport will be inaugurated by the prime minister," he said.

Once operational, it will become Uttar Pradesh's fifth international airport.

The Noida International Airport is a greenfield project being developed in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The first phase of the project, spread over around 1,300 hectares, was initially scheduled to begin operations in September 2024 and has missed multiple deadlines.

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 1:54 PM IST

