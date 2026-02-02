Noida International Airport likely to be inaugurated this month: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the Noida International Airport at Jewar is likely to be inaugurated this month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference here, Adityanath said the airport is ready, and the process for obtaining the aerodrome licence is in its final stages.

"I believe that this month, the airport will be inaugurated by the prime minister," he said.

Once operational, it will become Uttar Pradesh's fifth international airport.

The Noida International Airport is a greenfield project being developed in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.