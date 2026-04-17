Nuclear FDI policy cleared, sent for consultations: DAE official

Noting the Central government’s direction of at least one nuclear plant site to be identified in every state, he said, “We are working with around 14 states at present. And with little hesitance, I would like to say that the acceptance rate is not that high.”

Meanwhile, the Central Electricity Authority chairman Ghanshyam Prasad underscored the need to cut project timelines and tariffs to boost nuclear capacity addition. Highlighting that the tariffs for newer plants are in the range of ₹5.50–6.50, he said, “We will have to take steps to reduce this tariff.” He also added that the entire process, which currently takes around 13 years for regulatory approvals and project implementation, needs to be reduced to around 8 to 9 years or even less.