Obtained sanction to prosecute Kejriwal in excise scam case: CBI to court

The submission was made before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, who posted the matter for hearing on August 27

In the Arvind Kejriwal case, the court has examined “the necessity and proportionality of the arrest in compliance with Section 19(1) of the PMLA”, said a legal expert (Photo: PTI)
The court had on August 12 granted 15 days to the CBI to get the requisite sanctions to prosecute Kejriwal and Pathak in the case. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 11:09 PM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday informed a Delhi court it has obtained sanction to prosecute Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam.

Kejriwal's judicial custody in the case is scheduled to end on August 27.

The court had on August 12 granted 15 days to the CBI to get the requisite sanctions to prosecute Kejriwal and Pathak in the case.

The CBI had earlier got the sanctions to investigate them in the case.


Topics :Arvind KejriwalCBICourts

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 11:09 PM IST

