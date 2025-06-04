Home / India News / No one will remain landless under new land scheme, vows Odisha CM

No one will remain landless under new land scheme, vows Odisha CM

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi vows no one will remain landless in the state. The government plans reforms to modernise revenue administration and ensure land rights for all citizens

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi (Photo: Facebook/ @mohancharanmajhibjp)
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 10:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday vowed to ensure that no one in the state remains landless. Speaking at the inauguration of a two-day revenue officers’ conference in Bhubaneswar, Majhi also promised to modernise and humanise the state’s revenue administration.
 
“Our government is committed to making the revenue system people-oriented and transparent. Anyone with less than four decimals of land will be considered landless and granted land,” Majhi said.
 
He stressed that revenue officials at all levels must work diligently for the scheme’s effective rollout. He also raised concerns over encroachments on government land, urging tehsildars to take the lead in freeing and protecting such parcels.

Faster decision-making, crackdown on irregularities

The CM announced upcoming reforms in the revenue sector and instructed officials to accelerate decisions on land acquisition and rejection cases, ensuring complete transparency.
 
“Make speedy decisions on rejection and acquisition cases. Act within deadlines and in a transparent manner,” he said.
 
Majhi also warned against irregularities in the buying and selling of land belonging to Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) communities. “If any wrongdoing occurs in ST or SC land deals, the responsible officer will be held accountable. The government has zero tolerance on this,” he said.
 
‘Offices must become places of trust, not fear’
The CM called tehsildars the backbone of revenue governance and urged them to make their offices approachable. “Your office should not be a place of fear but a place of trust,” he added.
 
He also praised revenue officials for their service during last year’s Cyclone Dana.

Revenue Minister and Chief Secretary call for change

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari asked officials to abandon outdated work styles. “Since the BJP came to power, we’ve made revenue services more accessible. Treat people with respect and deliver timely services,” he said.
 
Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja highlighted the role of young, tech-savvy recruits in transforming public service.

Marking one year of BJP in Odisha

Majhi also marked the one-year anniversary of the BJP forming government in Odisha. “A year ago, the people chose development and blessed the BJP with a mandate to form a people’s government, ending 24 years of BJD rule,” he said.
 
In a post on X, he described it as “the victory of truth, the victory of Odia Asmita (pride).”

Election background

The BJP won 78 out of 147 seats in the 2024 Odisha Assembly elections, forming the government on June 12. The BJD secured 51 seats, Congress 14, CPI(M) 1, and Independents 3.
 
Majhi, who represents Keonjhar, was sworn in as the state’s first BJP Chief Minister alongside two deputies and 13 ministers, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ED arrests key accused Rohan Harmalkar in ₹1,000 crore Goa land scam

Premium

CAQM mandates only CNG, electric vehicles for e-commerce fleets in NCR

Bengaluru stampede: CM Siddaramiah, PM Modi, RCB, BCCI express grief

IIT Delhi student found dead in hostel room under mysterious circumstances

Only clean fuel buses allowed in Delhi from November 2026, says CAQM

Topics :Odisha BJPLand Acquisition

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 10:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story