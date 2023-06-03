Home / India News / Odisha tragedy: Safety should always be priority in rail network, says Cong

Odisha tragedy: Safety should always be priority in rail network, says Cong

Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet that the train accident in Odisha is truly horrendous and is a matter of the greatest anguish

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Odisha tragedy: Safety should always be priority in rail network, says Cong

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 12:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Saturday said the "horrendous" train accident in Odisha reinforces why safety should always be the foremost priority in the functioning of the rail network and asserted that there are many legitimate questions that need to be raised.

At least 238 people were killed and more than 900 injured in the train crash involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday.

It is one of the deadliest train crashes in the history of the Indian Railways.

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary said in a tweet that the train accident in Odisha is truly horrendous and is a matter of the greatest anguish.

"It reinforces why SAFETY should always be the foremost priority in the functioning of the rail network. There are many legitimate questions that need to be raised but that should wait till tomorrow," Ramesh tweeted.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday night expressed sadness over the tragedy and urged party workers and leaders to extend all support needed for the rescue efforts.

Also Read

Odisha train accident: PM Modi distressed, speaks to railway minister

Deeply anguished by loss of lives in Odisha train accident: President Murmu

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

MP train accident: One locomotive pilot dies, several employees injured

Rescue, relief ops main focus: Vaishnaw at Odisha train accident site

Toll in Odisha triple train crash rises to 261, rescue operations complete

Rajnath Singh to hold bilateral talks with US, German counterparts

Justin Trudeau expresses grief over loss of lives in Odisha's train mishap

None from reserved coaches of Bengaluru-Howrah train injured or dead

Odisha train crash: Anti-train collision system wasn't available on route

Topics :Odisha train collisionCongress

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story