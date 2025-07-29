Home / India News / Over 50% tiger deaths since 2021 occurred outside tiger reserves: Govt

Over 50% tiger deaths since 2021 occurred outside tiger reserves: Govt

According to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), 667 tigers died during this period, of which 341, or 51 per cent, were outside tiger reserves

Tigers
The NTCA data also shows that 1,519 tigers died between 2012 and 2024, of which 634, or 42 per cent, were outside reserves. (Image: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 2:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

More than half of the tiger deaths in India between 2021 and 2025 so far have occurred outside protected reserves, with Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh accounting for the highest numbers, government data shows.

According to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), 667 tigers died during this period, of which 341, or 51 per cent, were outside tiger reserves.  The year-wise data shows 129 tiger deaths in 2021; 122 in 2022; 182 in 2023; 126 in 2024 and 108 so far in 2025.

Deaths outside reserves were 64 in 2021; 52 in 2022; 100 in 2023; 65 in 2024 and 60 in 2025 so far. Maharashtra reported the highest number of deaths outside reserves at 111, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 90.

In 2021, Maharashtra recorded 23 such deaths, Madhya Pradesh 18, Kerala five and Telangana four. 

 

In 2022, Maharashtra saw 18 deaths, Madhya Pradesh 12, and Kerala and Uttarakhand four each.

In 2023, 34 tigers died outside reserves in Maharashtra, 13 in Madhya Pradesh, 11 each in Kerala and Uttarakhand, and six in Karnataka. In 2024, Madhya Pradesh logged 24 such deaths, while Maharashtra reported 16.

So far this year, 20 tigers have died outside reserves in Maharashtra, 13 in Madhya Pradesh, eight in Kerala and seven in Karnataka.

The NTCA data also shows that 1,519 tigers died between 2012 and 2024, of which 634, or 42 per cent, were outside reserves.

Currently, about 30 per cent of India's estimated 3,682 tigers live outside notified tiger reserves.

To address the growing human-tiger conflict in these areas, the government plans to soon launch the Tigers Outside Tiger Reserves (TOTR) project, which will cover 80 forest divisions across 17 states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NIA launches probe into killing of Pahalgam attack mastermind in encounter

We will intervene if mass exclusion found in Bihar electoral roll SIR: SC

Water released from Maharashtra's Ujani dam after storage rises to 97%

3 terrorists killed in Op Mahadev linked to Pahalgam attack: Amit Shah

Weather update: IMD issues alerts for heavy rain in many states on July 29

Topics :TigersAnimal welfareAnimals

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story