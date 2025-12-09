Home / India News / PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Sonia Gandhi as she turns 79

PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Sonia Gandhi as she turns 79

Sonia Gandhi, the longest serving Congress president, has taken a back seat from active politics in the last few years due to health reasons

Sonia Gandhi, Sonia
Several Congress leaders greeted Sonia Gandhi and hailed her leadership. | (PHOTO:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 12:18 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Birthday wishes poured in for former Congress president Sonia Gandhi as she turned 79 on Tuesday, with the Congress saying her visionary leadership did not just guide the party but transformed India through landmark rights-based laws such as MGNREGA and the National Food Security Act.

Gandhi, who is the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson, turned 79 on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted Sonia Gandhi on her birthday, wishing her good health.

"Birthday greetings to Sonia Gandhi Ji. May she be blessed with a long life and good health," Modi said in a post on X.

The Congress posted on X Sonia Gandhi's quote, "Together we can face any challenge as deep as the ocean and as high as the sky." It said her words perfectly capture the strength, dignity and grace she embodies in public and private life alike.

She lives with unwavering integrity, compassion and courage, the party said.

"Her visionary leadership didn't just guide the Congress, it transformed India through landmark rights-based laws: MGNREGA, Right to Education, Right to Information, and the National Food Security Act. These gave millions (of) jobs, hope, education, voice, and dignity," the Congress said.

Her lifelong commitment to women's empowerment, social justice and inclusive growth continues to uplift millions all across the country, it said.

The Congress said Sonia Gandhi's grit and dedication inspire the party every day.

"With deepest respect, admiration, and love, we wish Sonia Gandhi ji a very happy birthday, good health, and endless joy," it said.

Several Congress leaders greeted Sonia Gandhi and hailed her leadership.

In a post on X, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said, "Birthday greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Tmt. Sonia Gandhi. Her life reflects sacrifice, a selfless public journey, and a steady resolve to uphold secularism and constitutional values."  "May her principled path and guidance continue to strengthen our collective efforts for a progressive and inclusive #INDIA," he said.

Sonia Gandhi, the longest serving Congress president, has taken a back seat from active politics in the last few years due to health reasons, with her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra playing a key role in the party.

Besides being the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, she is a member of the Rajya Sabha.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: IndiGo being held accountable, says civil aviation minister

Weather update: IMD warns of cold wave, dense fog from today across North

Centre not cooperating with Karnataka to solve farmers' woes: Shivakumar

Internet suspended in Odisha's Malkangiri after clash between 2 villages

Delhi air quality improves slightly, overall AQI in 'poor' category today

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia Prime MinisterSonia Gandhi

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story