PM Modi flags off Hisar-Ayodhya flight, lays stone for new airport terminal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday flagged off a commercial flight from here to Ayodhya and laid the foundation stone of the new terminal building at the airport.

In line with his commitment to make air travel safe, affordable and accessible to all, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Maharaja Agrasen Airport's new terminal building to be built at an estimated cost of over ₹410 crore.

It will include a state-of-the-art passenger terminal, a cargo terminal and an ATC building. The project is targeted to be completed in two years.

About Modi flagging off the inaugural flight from here to Ayodhya, a statement had earlier said that scheduled flights from Hisar to Ayodhya twice a week, and three flights in a week to Jammu, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Chandigarh will mark a significant leap in Haryana's aviation connectivity.

Modi is in Haryana to launch several development initiatives worth Rs 10,000 crore in the state on Monday to mark the birth anniversary of Bhim Rao Ambedkar, an iconic figure known for his role in Dalit emancipation and framing the Constitution.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and several state ministers were among those present at the event.