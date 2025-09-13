Home / India News / Mizoram gets its first railway line as PM Modi flags off Rajdhani Express

Mizoram gets its first railway line as PM Modi flags off Rajdhani Express

PM Modi inaugurates Mizoram's first railway line, connecting Aizawl to Delhi via Rajdhani Express; the line boosts transport, trade, education, healthcare, and jobs in the region

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Mizoram’s first railway line and flagged off the state’s maiden Rajdhani Express connecting Aizawl with Delhi.
 
The ₹8,070-crore Bairabi-Sairang railway line, one of the most challenging projects in Indian Railways’ history, was sanctioned in 2008-2009, with construction beginning in 2015. The 51-km line includes 45 tunnels, 55 major and 87 minor bridges.
 
Bridge No. 144 near Sairang, at 114 metres, is taller than the Qutub Minar and is the tallest pier railway bridge in India, an official of Northeast Frontier Railway told news agency PTI. 
 
The route also features five road overbridges and six underpasses, covering four main stations — Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang, and Sairang — apart from Bairabi.     
 

Boost to connectivity and logistics

 
Direct rail connectivity between Mizoram and the rest of India will provide safe, efficient, and cost-effective travel for people in the region. According to the PMO, it will also ensure the timely supply of food grains, fertilisers, and other essential commodities, improving logistical efficiency and regional accessibility.
 
The new railway line will enhance passenger and freight connectivity, reduce travel time, boost tourism and employment, and fulfill a long-standing demand of the people of Mizoram, officials told PTI.
 
Due to bad weather, PM Modi could not reach Aizawl and inaugurated the projects from Mizoram’s Lengpui Airport.
 

PM Modi highlights transformative impact

 
Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, “From today, Aizawl will be on India’s railway map. A few years ago, I had the opportunity of laying the foundation stone for the Aizawl railway line and today, we proudly dedicate it to the people of the nation. Overcoming many challenges, including difficult terrain, this Bairabi-Sairang railway line has become a reality..."
 
  PM Modi highlighted the contribution of engineers and workers, saying, “The skills of our engineers and the spirit of our workers made this possible. For the first time, Sairang in Mizoram will be connected directly with Delhi by the Rajdhani Express.”
 
The Prime Minister described the railway as more than just a connection. “This is not just a railway connection, but it is a lifeline of transformation. It will revolutionise the lives and livelihoods of the people of Mizoram. Farmers and businesses can reach more markets across the nation..."
 
He further emphasised the government’s focus on historically neglected regions. “For a long time, some political parties focused only on vote banks, leaving regions like the Northeast neglected. Our approach is different. Those who were once marginalised are now at the forefront. Mizoram is now playing an important role in India’s development journey..." he said.   
 

New trains and infrastructure projects

 
Besides the Rajdhani Express, PM Modi also flagged off two other new express trains — Sairang (Aizawl)-Guwahati Express, and Sairang-Kolkata Express.
 
He laid foundation stones for multiple projects across sectors including railways, roadways, energy, and sports. Key projects include:
 
• Aizawl Bypass Road (45 km, ₹500 crore) under PM-DevINE scheme to decongest the city and improve connectivity to Lunglei, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Lengpui Airport, and Sairang railway station
• Thenzawl-Sialsuk Road under NESIDS (Roads) to benefit horticulture farmers, dragon fruit growers, paddy cultivators, and ginger processors
• Khankawn-Rongura Road in Serchhip district to improve market access and support horticulture and the planned Ginger Processing Plant
• Chhimtuipui bridge on Lawngtlai-Siaha Road, Khelo India Multipurpose Indoor Hall for sports, and an LPG bottling plant at Mualkhang in Aizawl
• Inauguration of residential school at Kawrthah under Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) and an Eklavya Model Residential School at Tlangnuam.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

