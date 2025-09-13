Saturday, September 13, 2025 | 11:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
'Historic day', says CM Lalduhoma as Mizoram enters country's railway map

'Historic day', says CM Lalduhoma as Mizoram enters country's railway map

He was addressing a gathering as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Mizoram's first railway line and flagged off the state's maiden Rajdhani Express

Lalduhoma

Lalduhoma said the new railway line was a technical marvel and stood as a testament to engineering excellence (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Aizawl
Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Saturday said it was a historic day for Mizoram as the state entered the country's railway map.

He was addressing a gathering as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Mizoram's first railway line and flagged off the state's maiden Rajdhani Express, connecting Aizawl with Delhi

Lalduhoma said the new railway line was a technical marvel and stood as a testament to engineering excellence.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Mizoram Lalduhoma Indian Railways

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

