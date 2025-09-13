'Historic day', says CM Lalduhoma as Mizoram enters country's railway map

Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Saturday said it was a historic day for Mizoram as the state entered the country's railway map.
He was addressing a gathering as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Mizoram's first railway line and flagged off the state's maiden Rajdhani Express, connecting Aizawl with Delhi
Lalduhoma said the new railway line was a technical marvel and stood as a testament to engineering excellence.
