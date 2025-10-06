Adani Group to invest ₹30,000 cr more in Navi Mumbai airport expansion

The Adani Group plans to invest an additional ₹30,000 crore to expand the Navi Mumbai International Airport, which is set to start operations in December, senior executives at Adani Airports Holdings Ltd said ahead of the facility’s inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.
The group has already invested about ₹20,000 crore in developing the greenfield airport and has begun design work on the second terminal. The new investment will fund the next phase of expansion, which the company expects to complete by 2029. “The design work for the second phase terminal has already begun, and we expect to commission it by 2029,” an Adani Airports official said, requesting not to be quoted.
The company plans to raise funds for the next phase through a combination of debt and equity. Though the Adani Group plans to list the airport holding company, the official did not indicate any timeline. The Maharashtra government owns 26 per cent of the project, while the rest is held by the Adani Group.
Airport to be India’s largest by capacity after full expansion
Once completed, the Navi Mumbai airport will have a total capacity of 90 million passengers per year, making it India’s largest airport by capacity. The first phase, to be inaugurated this week, will operate with a single runway and handle 20 million passengers annually, catering to both domestic and international flights from the first day.
Also Read
The airport has already tied up with Akasa Air, IndiGo and Air India for operations at the new facility. “We have already announced our partnership with Akasa, IndiGo and Air India, which pretty much fills up the capacity we have in the first phase,” the executive said. The initial phase will handle about 20 to 23 aircraft movements per hour, with flexibility to scale up as operations stabilise.
Connectivity upgrades to link Navi Mumbai with key corridors
Connectivity to the airport has been a key focus area. The recently opened Atal Setu bridge reduces travel time between South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai to 20 minutes, the official said. Additional connectivity is being planned through metro links and a proposed high-speed rail corridor between Mumbai and Hyderabad, which will pass near the airport’s eastern side.
Officials said the second phase, which will add 30 million passengers of capacity, will include a major cargo terminal and India’s largest maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility with five large hangars. When fully developed, the airport’s cargo terminal will be capable of handling 3.8 million metric tonnes annually, positioning Navi Mumbai as one of the country’s largest cargo hubs.
“Our ambition is to make Mumbai and Navi Mumbai the hub for cargo. India doesn’t have a cargo hub today, and Navi Mumbai will play a big role in changing that,” the executive said.
Adani eyes global hub status for Navi Mumbai operations
The group also aims to establish Navi Mumbai as a passenger hub comparable to Dubai, leveraging Air India’s and IndiGo’s planned international expansion. The airport’s design will facilitate seamless international transfers, pending regulatory approval for direct “ramp-to-ramp” passenger and cargo transfers that avoid repeated security and customs checks.
Spread across 1,160 hectares, the airport will ultimately house four terminals linked by automated people movers, underground fuel hydrant systems, and efficient cargo and passenger movement networks. Once all four terminals are operational, the airport’s capacity could reach up to 100 million passengers a year.
Adani Group, which operates eight airports across India, is positioning Navi Mumbai as a cornerstone of its aviation strategy. “With India’s economic growth, manufacturing expansion and the need for a global aviation hub, Navi Mumbai will be central to meeting that aspiration,” an Adani executive said.