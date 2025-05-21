Home / India News / PM Modi pays tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on 34th death anniversary

PM Modi pays tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on 34th death anniversary

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a Sri Lanka-based terrorist organisation, on this day in 1991

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 34th death anniversary. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:36 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 34th death anniversary.

In a post on X, Modi said, "On his death anniversary today, I pay my tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji." 

  Rajiv Gandhi was the last Congress prime minister to have headed a majority government, from 1984 to 1989.

He was assassinated by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a Sri Lanka-based terrorist organisation, on this day in 1991 while campaigning at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. 

ALSO READ: Rahul, Kharge pay tribute to ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi on 34th death anniversary

  His son Rahul Gandhi is currently the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 34th death anniversary, describing him as a visionary and a martyr for the country's cause.

Fondly remembering Late Rajiv Gandhi, former Prime Minister of India, on his death anniversary today. Rajivji was a visionary and a martyr for the cause of India, Banerjee said in a post on X.

First Published: May 21 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

