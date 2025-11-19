PM to inaugurate farming summit, release PM-Kisan aid in Coimbatore today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the South India Natural Farming Summit here on Wednesday and also release over Rs 18,000 crore monetary support to farmers on the occasion.

The 21st instalment of the PM-KISAN, which will be released, will support 9 crore farmers across the country. Each eligible farmer will receive Rs 6,000 annually in three equal instalments credited directly into the bank accounts.

Ahead of the Prime Minister's visit, the Tamil Nadu BJP launched "#VanakkamModi" hailing him as "a true friend of every farmer.

"The Prime Minister will arrive in Coimbatore today for a power-packed schedule. Roadshow planned at 1.05 pm a grand display of Tamil Nadu's unwavering support," BJP Coimbatore South legislator and Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan said in a post on 'X.' "Coimbatore is all set to welcome a new wave of inspiration and development," she added.

The prime minister will arrive at the Textile Capital of South India at 1.30 pm from Andhra Pradesh after taking part in the centenary celebrations of late spiritual leader Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Puttaparthi. "The summit brings together many farmers, researchers, and innovators working in this field. The emphasis on sustainable, eco-friendly, and chemical-free agriculture practices is indeed commendable," the PM had earlier said in a post on 'X.' He further said that the event was important as the 21st instalment of PM-Kisan will be released to the "hardworking farmers across the country." The summit also aims to accelerate the shift towards natural and regenerative farming as a viable, climate-smart and economically sustainable model for India's agricultural future.