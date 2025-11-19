Home / India News / PM to inaugurate farming summit, release PM-Kisan aid in Coimbatore today

PM to inaugurate farming summit, release PM-Kisan aid in Coimbatore today

Each eligible farmer will receive ₹6,000 annually in three equal instalments credited directly into the bank accounts

Modi, Narendra Modi
Ahead of the Prime Minister's visit, the Tamil Nadu BJP launched "#VanakkamModi" hailing him as "a true friend of every farmer. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 9:15 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the South India Natural Farming Summit here on Wednesday and also release over Rs 18,000 crore monetary support to farmers on the occasion.

The 21st instalment of the PM-KISAN, which will be released, will support 9 crore farmers across the country. Each eligible farmer will receive Rs 6,000 annually in three equal instalments credited directly into the bank accounts.

Ahead of the Prime Minister's visit, the Tamil Nadu BJP launched "#VanakkamModi" hailing him as "a true friend of every farmer.

"The Prime Minister will arrive in Coimbatore today for a power-packed schedule. Roadshow planned at 1.05 pm a grand display of Tamil Nadu's unwavering support," BJP Coimbatore South legislator and Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan said in a post on 'X.'  "Coimbatore is all set to welcome a new wave of inspiration and development," she added.

The prime minister will arrive at the Textile Capital of South India at 1.30 pm from Andhra Pradesh after taking part in the centenary celebrations of late spiritual leader Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Puttaparthi.

"The summit brings together many farmers, researchers, and innovators working in this field. The emphasis on sustainable, eco-friendly, and chemical-free agriculture practices is indeed commendable," the PM had earlier said in a post on 'X.'  He further said that the event was important as the 21st instalment of PM-Kisan will be released to the "hardworking farmers across the country."  The summit also aims to accelerate the shift towards natural and regenerative farming as a viable, climate-smart and economically sustainable model for India's agricultural future.

"The summit will also focus on creating market linkages for farmer-producer organisations and rural entrepreneurs, while showcasing innovations in organic inputs, agro-processing, eco-friendly packaging, and indigenous technologies," a release said.

Over 50,000 farmers, natural farming practitioners, scientists, organic input suppliers, sellers, and stakeholders from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh will participate in the summit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi AQI tops 400 at multiple stations as winter smog sets in across NCR

WB guv sanctions prosecution of ex-education officials in school jobs scam

Govt advisory urges TV channels to show restraint in Delhi blast coverage

Gujarat Police arrest kingpin of Southeast Asia cyber-slavery racket

ED attaches nine UAE luxury properties in ₹1,266 cr SBI fraud case

Topics :Narendra ModiTamil NaduPM Kisan

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story