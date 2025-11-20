Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 03:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / PM Kisan 21st instalment out, many don't get payments: What's the reason

PM Kisan 21st instalment out, many don't get payments: What's the reason

The new instalment has reached millions, yet thousands are still waiting as routine checks on eKYC, bank details and land records slow down their PM Kisan credit.

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released the 21st instalment of the PM Kisan income support scheme, transferring about Rs 18,000 crore directly into the bank accounts of nine crore farmers from an event in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.
 
This payment comes nearly four months after the 20th instalment, released on  August 2, when Rs 20,500 crore was credited to 9.7 crore beneficiaries. With this round, the Centre has now transferred over Rs 3.7 lakh crore to more than 11 crore farmer families since the scheme began.
 
Yet, some farmers may not find the amount reflected in their bank accounts. Here is why that happens and how to check your records.
 

Why your 21st PM Kisan instalment may be missing

According to the agriculture ministry, payments are paused in certain cases until verification is completed. Common reasons include:
 
  • Land ownership after February 1, 2019: Farmers who bought or inherited land after this cut-off date may face temporary exclusion.
  • More than one claimant in a family: If both spouses or multiple members of the same household are receiving benefits, payments are withheld until physical checks are done.
  • Incomplete or failed eKYC: Aadhaar-linked verification is mandatory. Any mismatch in name, date of birth or bank details can block the instalment.
  • Bank account not Aadhaar-seeded: If the beneficiary’s account is not linked to Aadhaar, the transfer may fail.
 

How to check your beneficiary status

Farmers can verify their current status through the “Know Your Status” option on the official portal.
 
Steps:
 
  • Visit pmkisan.gov.in
  • Go to the Farmers Corner section on the homepage
  • Select Know Your Status
  • Enter the required details to see whether the instalment has been processed or kept on hold
 

How to check if your name is on the beneficiary list

  • Go to pmkisan.gov.in
  • Open Farmers Corner
  • Click Beneficiary List
  • Select your state, district, block, and village
 
Click Get Report to see all eligible beneficiaries in your area
 

How to complete your PM Kisan eKYC

eKYC is compulsory and can be completed in three ways:
 
  • OTP-based eKYC on the portal
  • Biometric eKYC at CSCs and State Seva Kendras
  • Face authentication using the PM Kisan mobile app
 

What the scheme offers

PM Kisan provides Rs 6,000 a year to every eligible landholding farmer family, paid in three instalments of Rs 2,000.
 
To enrol, you must provide details such as the farmer’s or spouse’s name, date of birth, Aadhaar number, bank account information, IFSC/MICR code and mobile number.
 

Topics : PM Kisan Yojana PM Kisan PM Kisan scheme BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

