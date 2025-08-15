Home / India News / President Murmu extends greetings to citizens on eve of Krishna Janmashtami

This festival inspires us to adopt eternal values embodied by Lord Krishna, Murmu said

President Droupadi Murmu
"On this occasion let us all take a pledge to follow the teachings of Bhagwan Shri Krishna and make our society and nation stronger," President Droupadi Murmu said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 10:03 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted citizens on the eve of Krishna Janmashtami and asked all to take a pledge to make the nation stronger.

The life and teachings of Bhagwan Shri Krishna inspire us towards self-development and self-realisation, she said in a message. Bhagwan Shri Krishna enlightened humanity about attainment of ultimate truth by following the path of 'dharma', the president said.

This festival inspires us to adopt eternal values embodied by Lord Krishna, Murmu said.

"On this occasion let us all take a pledge to follow the teachings of Bhagwan Shri Krishna and make our society and nation stronger," she said.

Murmu extended best wishes to all the Indians living in India and abroad on the festival. "On the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, a festival filled with joy and enthusiasm, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the Indians living in India and abroad," she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Droupadi Murmu Janmashtami festivals India President of India

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

