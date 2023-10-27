Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police has declared the limitation of vehicular movement at Connaught Place on the eve of “Raahgiri Day 2023” on October 29. The internal circle of Connaught Place will be closed for vehicles during the celebration of Raahgiri Day.

The police said in a traffic advisory that it aims to promote the security of people on pedestrians and cyclists by making a specific expansion of road vehicle-free and opening up the road for residents to celebrate health, prosperity and fitness by enjoying exercises like walking, skating, cycling and playing games.

A big crowd is expected at Connaught Place of New Delhi this year. No vehicle would be permitted on any of the radial streets entering the Inner Circle from the Outer Circle, the advisory mentioned.

What is ‘Raahgiri Day’ and when was it first launched? Raahgiri event is a non-governmental organisation and was first launched in Gurgaon 17th Nov '13 to promote social unification, safe environment and empower sustainable vehicles. This is also called 'India’s first sustained car-free day'. It is great for the environment and human health as well, as no vehicles are permitted during a specific period where individuals can roam the roads without having any fear of having any accidents. This day turns the streets into pedestrian-friendly from 6 am to 10 am. After its successful movement, numerous different city communities across India have followed the same. On this day, the New Delhi Police Department and Municipal Council (NDMC) have taken the responsibility of hosting car-free Sundays in the inner circle of New Delhi’s Connaught Place.

What are the activities involved in Raahgiri day? This unique day permits you to enjoy yoga, aerobics, cycling, music band, and hit the dance floor with a group. Individuals waiting in queues to rent a cycle to ride, stages setup for their performances, individuals moving and singing, and others doing exercises in the open air. There are open regions to play various games like Football & Badminton. Apart from this, you will search vendors selling selfie sticks, phone covers and other little things. To speak with the public and share information about occasions and effort, the foundation mostly uses Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Raahgiri Day 2023: Date and Time The entry of vehicles into the Inner Circle of Connaught Place, New Delhi will be limited from 6:00 am to 11:00 am on October 29, 2023. Raahgiri Day: Rules and Regulations A tremendous gathering is expected at Connaught Place this year. No vehicle would be permitted on any of the radial streets entering the Inner Circle from the Outer Circle, the advisory mentioned. Police additionally mentioned that no vehicle would be permitted to halt or park anywhere during the celebration in the Connaught Place (CP) of New Delhi. This occasion has attracted many individuals and media attention as it sends a serious message that Indian streets can be protected without vehicles, for pedestrians and for cyclists as well.

You can go with your loved ones to begin this astonishing day, take selfies and videos on this joyful event in Connaught Place.