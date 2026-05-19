Rahul slams PM Modi for 'not taking' Norwegian journalist's questions

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over allegations that he did not take questions from journalists in Norway, saying "when there is nothing to hide, there is nothing to fear".

The Congress leader made these remarks on X while sharing a video of a journalist in Norway, where Modi was seen walking away as she tried to ask a question.

"What happens to India's image when the world sees a compromised PM panic and run from a few questions?" Gandhi said on X.

Prime Minister Modi, who is on a six-day five-nation tour, arrived in Oslo earlier in the day to attend the third India-Nordic Summit and hold key bilateral engagements with Nordic leaders.