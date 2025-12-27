Railways to double train capacity in major cities by 2030: Ashwini Vaishnaw

In view of the rapid, sustained growth in demand for travel, the capacity of major cities to originate new trains needs to be doubled from the current level in the next five years. The current infrastructure needs to be augmented to meet the requirements of the coming years.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, said, "We're expanding coaching terminals, enhancing sectional and operational capacities in various cities to meet rising passenger demand and reduce congestion. This move will upgrade our railway network and improve nationwide connectivity.''

Meanwhile, the works for doubling the originating capacity by the year 2030 would include: Augmenting the current terminals with additional platforms, stabling lines, pit lines, and adequate shunting facilities; Identifying and creating new terminals in and around the urban area; Maintenance facilities, including mega coaching complexes; Increasing the sectional capacity with traffic facility works, signaling upgradation, and multitracking required for handling increased trains at various points.

While planning to increase terminal capacity, stations around the terminals will also be considered to ensure capacity is evenly balanced. For example, Pune, Hadapsar, Khadki, and Alandi have been considered for increased capacity, including additional platforms and stabling lines at Pune station. The above exercise will be conducted for both suburban and non-suburban traffic, taking into account the distinct requirements of each segment. A comprehensive plan of the 48 major cities is under consideration. The plan will include the works planned, proposed, or already sanctioned to achieve the goal of doubling the capacity to handle trains within a time-bound timeframe.