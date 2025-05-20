Indian forces acted like surgeons during Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the Indian armed forces for their precision and discipline during Operation Sindoor, likening their actions to those of skilled surgeons targeting the root of terrorism across the border.

Speaking at the 25th anniversary celebration of KN Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, Singh said, “Our forces acted just like expert doctors or surgeons. A surgeon uses his instruments precisely where the disease lies, and the Indian forces have done the same, striking at the root of terrorism with unmatched precision.”

ALSO READ: Army deployed air defence to protect Golden Temple from Pak drones: Lt Gen This was the Defence Minister’s first public appearance since Operation Sindoor on 7 May, which targeted multiple terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Drawing a parallel between the armed forces and medical professionals, Singh said both play vital roles in safeguarding the nation. “Both undergo rigorous training, operate under intense pressure, and must make swift, critical decisions during emergencies. This similarity was seen during Operation Sindoor, just as the commitment of doctors was evident during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Referring to Pakistan’s response, Singh noted, “As is typical, Pakistan did not accept defeat easily and attempted retaliatory attacks on Indian soil. They targeted civilians and even religious places such as temples, gurdwaras, and churches. But our forces gave a fitting response.”

He emphasised that India’s counter-strikes were carefully executed to avoid civilian harm. “Our soldiers ensured that while punishing the perpetrators, innocent lives were not affected,” he added.

Singh also thanked the people of his constituency, Lucknow, for their support. “When I accepted the invitation for this event last month, I wasn’t sure I could attend due to the evolving situation. But with Operation Sindoor concluded successfully, I am here to thank and admire both our armed forces and the resilient spirit of the people,” he said.

He concluded, “You (doctors) treat patients, but we in the Defence Ministry, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, treat the disease of terrorism beyond our borders. The success of Operation Sindoor is proof of that commitment.”