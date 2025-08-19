Home / India News / Rajya Sabha remains in deadlock as SIR protests force adjournment till 2 pm

Rajya Sabha remains in deadlock as SIR protests force adjournment till 2 pm

Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected 20 notices that invoked Rule 267, which allows suspension of listed business to discuss matters being raised in them

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha
With the opposition MPs continuing to shout slogans, disrupting proceedings, the Deputy Chairman adjourned the House till 2 pm (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 1:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till the post-lunch session within minutes of assembly on Tuesday, as Opposition MPs persisted in demanding a discussion on alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Soon after listed official papers were laid on the table of the House, slogan shouting Opposition MPs moved into aisles and well of the House raising the issue of SIR, leading to proceedings being adjourned till 2 pm.

The House will reconvene after the lunch break.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected 20 notices that invoked Rule 267, which allows suspension of listed business to discuss matters being raised in them.

Without indicating the subject, he said the notices were received on four different subjects, but none of them adhered to the prescribed rules and so were not admitted.

He called for taking up the listed Zero Hour, where MPs raise issues of urgent public importance, but sloganeering drowned his attempts.

He also objected to some MPs wearing badges.

With the opposition MPs continuing to shout slogans, disrupting proceedings, the Deputy Chairman adjourned the House till 2 pm.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mumbai rains LIVE news: Govt offices shut in Mumbai; pvt firms urged to allow work from home

Former SC judge B Sudershan Reddy picked as INDIA bloc VP candidate

Heavy rain lashes Odisha as low-pressure area intensifies into depression

Reliance Jio ends 1GB/ day daily plans, sets new base tariff at ₹299

Palghar cops on alert as containers fallen from ship likely to drift ashore

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaRajya SabhaParliamentOpposition

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story