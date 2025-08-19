Home / India News / Heavy rain lashes Odisha as low-pressure area intensifies into depression

Heavy rain lashes Odisha as low-pressure area intensifies into depression

The weather system is likely to move northwestwards across south Odisha and south Chhattisgarh, and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next six hours

Mumbai Rains
Rain is likely in most parts of the state till August 23 (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 1:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Heavy rain lashed Odisha on Tuesday as the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression, the IMD said.

Among the districts that received heavy rain are Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati and Kandhamal, it said.

"The depression over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 7 kmph during the past 6 hours and crossed South Odisha coast close to Gopalpur during early morning," the IMD said in its 9.20 am bulletin. 

ALSO READ: Mumbai rains LIVE news updates: CR, Harbour lines affected; schools, govt offices shut

The weather system is likely to move northwestwards across south Odisha and south Chhattisgarh, and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next six hours, it said.

Rain is likely in most parts of the state till August 23, officials said.

Landslides, submergence of roads and bridges, and uprooting of trees were reported from the southern districts of Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur, they said.

The IMD said the sea condition is very likely to be rough along the Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coast during the period, advising fishermen not to venture out.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mumbai rains LIVE news updates: CR, Harbour lines affected; schools, govt offices shut

Former SC judge B Sudershan Reddy picked as INDIA bloc VP candidate

Reliance Jio ends 1GB/ day daily plans, sets new base tariff at ₹299

Palghar cops on alert as containers fallen from ship likely to drift ashore

PM Modi appeals to all parties to unanimously elect Radhakrishnan as V-P

Topics :Odisha heavy rainsstormBay of Bengalweather forecast

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story