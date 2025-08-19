Heavy rain lashes Odisha as low-pressure area intensifies into depression

Heavy rain lashed Odisha on Tuesday as the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression, the IMD said.

Among the districts that received heavy rain are Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati and Kandhamal, it said.

"The depression over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 7 kmph during the past 6 hours and crossed South Odisha coast close to Gopalpur during early morning," the IMD said in its 9.20 am bulletin.

The weather system is likely to move northwestwards across south Odisha and south Chhattisgarh, and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next six hours, it said.