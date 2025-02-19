Run like a horse? Ramdev tries, Bryan Johnson trolls, then gets blocked

Tech millionaire and ‘age-reversing’ enthusiast Bryan Johnson has alleged that Yoga guru and Patanjali founder Ramdev blocked him on X (formerly Twitter) after he trolled a video promoting Patanjali’s anti-aging supplements.

The controversy erupted when Johnson, 47, commented on a video where Ramdev, 59, was seen running alongside a horse while endorsing Patanjali’s ‘Swarna Shilajit’ and ‘Immunogrit Gold’ — products claimed to enhance immunity, boost stamina, and slow aging.

However, Bryan Johnson wasn’t convinced.

The biotech entrepreneur, known for his extreme anti-aging regimen, responded by highlighting Haridwar’s poor air quality—where Patanjali’s headquarters is located.

“Air quality in Haridwar right now is PM 2.5 at 36 µg/m³, which is equal to smoking 1.6 cigarettes a day. This raises the risk of heart disease by 40–50%, lung cancer by three times, and can lead to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and early death (5–7 years lost),” Johnson wrote.

Ramdev’s original post, written in Hindi, encouraged people to take Patanjali supplements to “run like a horse” and maintain youthful energy. But Johnson, a staunch advocate of longevity science, questioned how such claims could hold up against environmental realities.

Ramdev blocks Johnson amid online clash

Soon after, Johnson took to X again—this time sharing a screenshot suggesting that Ramdev had blocked him on the platform.

His post quickly gained traction, with users debating the effectiveness of Patanjali’s supplements and India’s ongoing air quality crisis.

Not Johnson’s first air quality dispute in India

This isn’t the first time Johnson has raised concerns about India’s pollution. Late last year, he walked out of Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath’s podcast mid-way, citing poor air quality. Since then, he has repeatedly posted about the health risks posed by air pollution, emphasising its impact on longevity.

The man obsessed with age reversal

Johnson has been making headlines for his radical anti-aging efforts—which include a meticulously planned lifestyle, custom diets, and experimental treatments aimed at reversing his biological age. His longevity project, called Blueprint, involves taking 111 pills daily, frequent blood tests, and undergoing plasma transfusions from his son.