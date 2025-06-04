Home / India News / Nitin Gadkari holds meeting with Delhi LG, CM over road-infra projects

Nitin Gadkari holds meeting with Delhi LG, CM over road-infra projects

After the meeting, Gupta said the "double-engine" government is benefitting the people of Delhi, in a reference to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being in power both at the Centre and in the city

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari
The chief minister said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has also taken over the work of building a drainage system around its roads (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 5:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari held a meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday to review the progress of ongoing projects of the NHAI in the national capital.

After the meeting, Gupta said the "double-engine" government is benefitting the people of Delhi, in a reference to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being in power both at the Centre and in the city.

"NHAI projects worth Rs 35,000 crore are ongoing in Delhi. Work to build a 7-kilometre underground tunnel from Shiv Murti to Nelson Mandela Road is underway. Work on the construction of an elevated road from INA to the Indira Gandhi International Airport is going on," Gupta added.

The chief minister said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has also taken over the work of building a drainage system around its roads.

"This will eliminate issues that arise due to multiple agencies. The PWD will help them," she added.

Gupta shared that the NHAI has also approved road overbridge (RoB) and road underbridge (RuB) projects worth Rs 150 crore for Delhi.

"Projects worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore have been carried out for Delhi and I am thankful to the Centre for that," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

7 feared dead as crowd overwhelms Bengaluru stadium for RCB event

'Judicial corruption weakens trust': CJI Gavai amid Yashwant Varma case

Census to be conducted from March 1, 2027; caste survey to be included

India saw over 32 million disaster displacements in a decade: IDMC report

LIVE news updates: All-party delegation led by Shashi Tharoor arrives in Washington

Topics :Nitin GadkariRekha GuptaDelhiNHAIBJP

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story