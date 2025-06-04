RCB victory parade cancelled in Bengaluru, team to meet fans at stadium

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has cancelled its much-awaited open-bus victory parade on Wednesday, citing heavy traffic congestion across the city. The parade, meant to celebrate the team’s first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title, was scheduled for today afternoon.
RCB secured a six-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday night at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, ending an 18-year wait and lifting the IPL trophy for the first time. To mark the milestone, the franchise had announced a grand procession from Vidhana Soudha to M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
However, with traffic already choked in central Bengaluru, city officials and RCB management decided to call off the roadshow. A revised schedule was issued early today, confirming that the team will now be directly felicitated at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium between 5 pm and 6 pm.
Ahead of the event, RCB players will meet Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha before heading to the stadium.
What’s changed:
- Felicitation event: 5 pm–6 pm at M Chinnaswamy Stadium
- Access: Entry only with valid tickets or passes
- Victory parade: Cancelled due to traffic constraints
- Advisory: Public urged to avoid the Central Business District (CBD) from 3 pm–8 pm and use metro services due to limited parking
While the parade is off, celebrations are far from muted. The city remains abuzz as fans gear up to honour a team that has finally broken its title drought.
RCB had fallen short in three previous IPL finals. On Tuesday, however, Krunal Pandya’s composed spell of 4-0-17-2 helped swing momentum their way in a tense finish. The crowd in Ahmedabad witnessed a new chapter as RCB lifted the trophy at last.
For Virat Kohli, the win was especially significant. A constant in RCB colours since 2008, Kohli finally claimed his maiden IPL trophy after 17 seasons. He also finished the tournament as the third-highest run-scorer, with 657 runs in 15 matches.ALSO READ: Mallya recalls picking Kohli, calls RCB's IPL title a dream come true