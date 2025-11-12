Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 10:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / J&K Police detains Haryana preacher in 'white collar' terror module case

J&K Police detains Haryana preacher in 'white collar' terror module case

He will be the ninth person to be nabbed in the case by police, which carried out an interstate raids on November 10 along with their counterparts in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

Maulvi Ishtiyaq, who has been brought to Srinagar, was staying in a rented house within the Al Falah university complex in Faridabad (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday detained a preacher from Mewat in Haryana in connection with the 'white collar' terror module operating from a university in Faridabad, officials said.

Maulvi Ishtiyaq, who has been brought to Srinagar, was staying in a rented house within the Al Falah university complex in Faridabad. It was from his home that police had recovered more than 2,500 kg of ammonium nitrate, potassium chlorate and sulphur, the officials said.

He is likely to be placed under arrest.

He will be the ninth person to be nabbed in the case by police, which carried out an interstate raids on November 10 along with their counterparts in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, to unravel a 'white-collar' terror network of banned Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

 

The explosive material was stored at his rented residence by Dr Muzammil Ganaie alias Musaib and Dr Umar Nabi, the man who was driving an explosives laden car which detonated outside Red Fort on Monday evening killing 12 people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Dharmendra

Veteran actor Dharmendra discharged from hospital, to be treated at home

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi air remains 'severe'; GRAP Stage III curbs imposed, schools go hybrid

Govinda

Bollywood Actor Govinda rushed to hospital after falling unconscious

COP30, COP30 COP30 U.N. Climate Summit

India urges developed nations to meet climate finance obligations at COP30

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Business goes on in Delhi markets even as air quality hits severe levels

Topics : Haryana Faridabad Jammu and Kashmir Terrorism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon