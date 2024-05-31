Delhi's airport among top 10 busiest airports in the world: Full list here

The global passenger count reached around 8.5 billion in 2023, marking a 93.8 per cent rebound from pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest report from Airports Council International (ACI), the trade association of the world's airports. The report also reveals the world's busiest airports in terms of passengers, where Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has made the cut.

Resurgence of domestic and international air travel

Domestic market for air travel grew by 20.2 per cent, recovering 96.8 per cent of 2019 levels. Meanwhile, international travel grew by 36.5 per cent, recovering 90.4 per cent of 2019 levels.

Air travel passenger count

The top ten busiest airports in the world accounted for 10 per cent of global traffic (806 million passengers). These airports saw a gain of 19.8 per cent from 2022 and a 0.7 per cent increase compared to 2019 figures.

Key highlights of global air traffic in 2023

- Five of the top 10 busiest airports are located in the United States (US).

- Tokyo Haneda Airport showed the most advancement, moving to fifth place from 16th.

- Istanbul and New Delhi Airports also showed impressive progress, securing their positions among the top ranks.

Top 10 busiest airports in the world

1. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Atlanta, USA

Retaining its position as the world's busiest passenger hub for several years, ATL benefits from its central US location, making it a key connecting point for domestic flights and a major gateway for international travellers.

2. Dubai International Airport (DXB), Dubai, UAE

Reflecting the booming aviation sector in West Asia, DXB's rise to the second spot highlights Dubai's transformation into a global commercial and tourism centre, connecting travellers to destinations worldwide.

3. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Dallas-Fort Worth, USA

DFW remains a popular hub for domestic and international travellers in North America due to its strategic location for connecting flights across the continent.

4. Heathrow Airport (LHR), London, UK

LHR continues to be a central connection point for global travellers, dominating air traffic as a vital gateway to Europe.

5. Tokyo Haneda International Airport (HND), Tokyo, Japan

The rise in passenger numbers at HND reflects Japan's economic strength and thriving tourism industry, serving as a major entry point for international travellers.

6. Denver International Airport (DEN), Denver, USA

Known as the "Mile High City," DEN is a major hub connecting the western US to other regions, with growing international connections.

7. Istanbul Airport (IST), Istanbul, Turkey

Quickly climbing the ranks, IST benefits from Turkey's strategic location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, making it a crucial transit point for global travellers.

8. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Los Angeles, USA

LAX is a gateway to the US West Coast and a popular starting point for exploring California and beyond, with a significant network of international connections.

9. Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), Chicago, USA

ORD serves as a key connecting point for domestic flights within the US and offers a network of international destinations, making it a convenient gateway for global travellers.

10. Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL), Delhi, India

The busiest airport in India, DEL is a vital connection point for travellers throughout South Asia. This ranking reflects India's expanding economy and growing role in the global travel market. This also aligns with India's goal to become an international transfer hub, leveraging its strategic location.