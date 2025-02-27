Rs 10,000 bonus, special medal, 7-day leave for 75k cops on Maha Kumbh duty

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a special Rs 10,000 bonus and the 'Maha Kumbh Seva Medal' for 75,000 police personnel who served during the "historic gathering", Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday.

The personnel will also receive a one-week phased leave as a token of appreciation for their efforts in managing the grand religious event, he said. ALSO READ: 'Mahayagna' of unity concludes, says PM Modi as Maha Kumbh wraps up

Speaking at a special event at the Ganga Mandapam, CM Adityanath praised the police force's patience and discipline, acknowledging the challenging crowd management during the 45-day pilgrimage.

"Our personnel were even pushed by people at times but they displayed remarkable resilience and patience," he said.

Describing the Maha Kumbh as the world's largest and most historic gathering, Adityanath credited its success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership and the collective efforts of the security personnel.

He highlighted how the event seamlessly blended faith and economy, drawing 66.3 crore devotees and contributing significantly to Uttar Pradesh's economy.

"This was not just an event of faith; it was an economic phenomenon. The state government invested Rs 7,500 crore in Prayagraj's infrastructure, and in return, the economy saw an unprecedented boost of Rs 3.5 lakh crore," the chief minister said.

Adityanath also responded to critics, stating, "Only those who participated in the Maha Kumbh can understand its scale and complexity. It is easy to sit far away and make negative comments." The chief minister praised the transformation of the UP Police, stating that while they had earlier fought riots and mafia dominance, they had now established themselves as a 'Mitra Police' (friendly police force) with global recognition for their conduct.

"Before 2017, UP was known for riots, mafia rule and an unsafe environment for women and businesses. Today, our police force has changed that narrative," he said, adding, "The very sight of UP Police now makes mafias tremble." CM Adityanath acknowledged the contributions of all security forces, including the state police, paramilitary forces, home guards, Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD), water police, traffic police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), saying their professionalism was praised across the country and abroad.

Highlighting the scale of the event, the chief minister noted that while Prayagraj's permanent population is around 25 lakh, the Maha Kumbh hosted one-and-a-half to two crore devotees daily, with 15 crore pilgrims visiting in just three days between January 28 and 30. He said dignitaries from over 100 countries, including 12 heads of state, participated in the event.

He also lauded the swift response during emergencies, citing the effective crowd control during Mauni Amavasya and the immediate action during fire incidents, ensuring no casualties.

Emphasising police welfare and infrastructure development, Adityanath said the UP Police budget had risen to Rs 40,000 crore, leading to new police barracks, restored PAC units and expanded recruitment drives.

"When I took office in 2017, I saw broken roofs and policemen sleeping on cots in Lucknow Police Lines. That moment convinced me of the urgent need for reforms," he said.

The state government has already recruited 1.56 lakh police personnel, with 60,000 more in process and 30,000 additional recruitments planned, he added.

Concluding his address, the chief minister said the Maha Kumbh had strengthened India's international reputation and given UP a new identity as a model state for event management and security.

"Everyone who came to Maha Kumbh, whether a devotee or a dignitary, left in awe of the arrangements and with gratitude for our police force," he said.

Before leaving, Adityanath participated in a community meal with police personnel, thanking them for their services.