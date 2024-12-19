Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ruckus erupts in MCD house over Rohingya immigrants, Amit Shah's remark

The session, scheduled to begin at 2 pm, was yet to start as Mayor Mahesh Khichi had not arrived by 3 pm, further escalating tensions

mcd house
Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants issue has been a flashpoint between the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP in Delhi. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 4:11 PM IST
The MCD House witnessed chaos on Thursday as opposition councillors staged a protest alleging the ruling AAP of sheltering Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants.

The session, scheduled to begin at 2 pm, was yet to start as Mayor Mahesh Khichi had not arrived by 3 pm, further escalating tensions. 

BJP and Congress councillors stormed into the well of the House, climbed atop benches, and held placards with slogans targeting the Aam Aadmi Party.

Some placards read, "Illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshi immigrants are AAP's friends" and "Liar Kejriwal, shame on you." Slogans like "Mayor Shahab time pe aao' and "nahi chalega, aise house nahi chalega" echoed in the hall. 

The opposition councillors criticised the mayor's absence and demanded an apology before allowing the House to proceed.

In response, AAP councillors raised slogans like "Baba Saheb ka apmaan nahi sahenge" and "Jai Bhim," targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent statement in Parliament on the country's first law minister.

The ruling party members accused the BJP of undermining the legacy of B R Ambedkar.

The Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants issue has been a flashpoint between the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP in Delhi. Leaders from both parties have traded allegations, accusing each other of settling illegal immigrants and including them in voter lists for electoral gains.

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

