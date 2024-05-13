Home / India News / SC rejects plea to remove Kejriwal as CM, says it is up to Delhi L-G to act

The court said it is a matter of propriety but there is no legal right seeking removal of Kejriwal as chief minister following his arrest

SC dismissed a plea seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal from the post of chief minister after his arrest in a money laundering case. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 12:30 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal from the post of chief minister after his arrest in a money laundering case related to excise policy scam.

"It is up to Delhi LG to act if he wants to but we will not interfere," a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said.

The court said it is a matter of propriety but there is no legal right seeking removal of Kejriwal as chief minister following his arrest.

When the matter was being heard we had posed the same question to them. Ultimately, it is a matter of propriety and there is no legal right, the bench told the petitioner.

The top court was hearing a plea of petitioner Kant Bhati challenging the Delhi High Court's order dated April 10 by which his plea was dismissed.

First Published: May 13 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

