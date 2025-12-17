SC transfers RG Kar Medical doctor rape-murder case to Calcutta HC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday transferred the RG Kar Medical College trainee doctor rape and murder case to the Calcutta High Court.

The top court had taken suo motu cognisance of the case in 2024.

A bench of justices MM Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma directed that the case papers be sent to the high court.

The top court also directed that a copy of the status report be given to the parents of the victim.

The body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was found in the hospital's seminar room on August 9 last year. The Kolkata Police arrested Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, the next day.