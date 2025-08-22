Home / India News / School in Delhi's Dwarka receives bomb threat e-mail, premises evacuated

School in Delhi's Dwarka receives bomb threat e-mail, premises evacuated

Police teams, bomb disposal squads and fire tenders are conducting searches inside the school in Dwarka's Sector 7

Bomb Threat, Delhi Police
Maxfort School in Delhi's Dwarka was evacuated on Friday morning after it received a bomb threat via e-mail. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 9:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Maxfort School in Delhi's Dwarka was evacuated on Friday morning after it received a bomb threat via e-mail, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call about the threat at 7.05 am. Police teams, bomb disposal squads and fire tenders are conducting searches inside the school in Dwarka's Sector 7.

"The building has been evacuated and thorough checking is underway to ensure the safety of the students," an official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi, Mumbai brace for wet spell as IMD issues nationwide alerts

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta likely to resume official engagements from today

Indian govt says it takes no position on Dalai Lama succession issues

Co-astronaut Nair likens Shubhanshu Shukla's return from space to Diwali

Very soon, someone from our own soil will go to space in our rocket: Shukla

Topics :Delhi schoolsBombBomb Threat Calls

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story