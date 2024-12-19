Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / SCs, STs' representation in govt workforce as per prescribed limit: Centre

SCs, STs' representation in govt workforce as per prescribed limit: Centre

The representation of SC and ST is as per the prescribed limit of 15 per cent and 7.5 per cent respectively. The representation of OBCs in direct recruitment has also consistently been more than 27%

Jitendra Singh
He said vacant posts have been filled up through the 'Rozgar Mela' launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 4:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The representation of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the central government workforce is as per the prescribed limit, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

According to the information provided by the ministries/departments, as on January 1, 2024, the number of employees belonging to SCs, STs and Other Backward Classes, OBCs, is 547,000, 282,000 and 855,000, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply. 

"The representation of SC and ST is as per the prescribed limit of 15 per cent and 7.5 per cent respectively. The representation of OBCs in direct recruitment has also consistently been more than 27 per cent during the last 10 years," he said.

To a query seeking reasons for removal of data on reservation in Union government jobs and positions from the Annual Report (2023-24) of DoPT (Department of Personnel and Training), Singh said obtaining data/information from ministries/ departments is a time-consuming process.

"At the time of finalising the Annual Report, the relevant data received from various ministries/departments was incomplete and required reconciliation. Hence, the same could not be included in the Annual Report (2023-24) of DoPT. The data has since been reconciled," the minister said.

Replying to another question on total sanctioned strength of posts and vacancies in the central government, he said occurrence and filling up of vacant posts in various ministries/departments is a continuous process.

"The data/details of vacancies are maintained by the respective ministries/ departments. The ministries/departments of the central government have been directed, from time to time, to fill up the vacant posts in a time bound manner," Singh said.

Also Read

Over 400,000 backlog vacancies for SC,ST, OBC filled since 2016: Govt

Stalin seeks family income ceiling hike for SC, ST, OBC scholarships

No provision for creamy layers in SC/ST quota in Constitution: Centre

Premium

Cauldron of Dalit politics boiling after Supreme Court's judgment

States can make sub-classifications in Scheduled Castes quota: SC

He said vacant posts have been filled up through the 'Rozgar Mela' launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 22, 2022.

"13 Rozgar Melas have been held at central level in 45-50 cities across the various states/Union Territories. Several lakh appointment letters have been distributed in the Rozgar Melas," the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Airtel prepays Rs 3,626 crore to Centre to clear 2016 spectrum dues

Parliament LIVE: BJP, Congress trade claims on MPs being pushed; Sarangi and Rajput allege injury

Ruckus erupts in MCD house over Rohingya immigrants, Amit Shah's remark

Delhi road signages metro stations hindi english punjabi urdu inclusion

Political parties disregard court's orders: Bombay HC on illegal hoardings

Topics :Jitendra Singhsc st quotaSC ST quota in govt jobs

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story