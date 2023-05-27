Security beefed up near new Parliament building ahead of inauguration

In view of Sarv Khap mahapanchayat call to hold a women panchayat outside the newly constructed Parliament building in Delhi on May 28, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils it, Delhi Police has beefed up security in Lutyens' Delhi.

Last week on Sunday, the mahapanchayat held in support of protesting wrestlers, which lasted over five hours at Haryana's Meham town, claimed that women from across the nation would be participating in the Delhi panchayat.

According to police, there will be deployment of sufficient security personnel in the vicinity of the Parliament building.

Additionally, they will establish police pickets in central Delhi to ensure a strong presence and maintain law and order throughout the programme.

"Stringent security measures have been put in place to safeguard the event," a senior police official said, adding that police teams are continuously monitoring the Parliament building and nearby areas through CCTV cameras.

"Sufficient security arrangements will be implemented in the bordering areas, including the installation of checkpoints where police will conduct thorough vehicle inspections for those entering from the borders," said the official.

Since April 23, prominent Indian wrestlers such as Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat, who have achieved Olympic and World Championships recognition, have been staging a protest at Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Farmers and Khaps have also extended their support to the wrestlers.

Last month, Delhi Police registered two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) against the WFI chief, based on sexual harassment allegations. The first FIR pertains to the accusations made by a minor and has been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning the act of outraging modesty.

The second FIR focuses on comprehensive investigations into the complaints made by adult complainants and involves relevant sections of the IPC related to outraging of modesty.

--IANS

ssh/uk/