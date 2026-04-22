Security tightened across Kashmir on Pahalgam terror attack anniversary

Security has been beefed up across Kashmir as the nation remembers the 26 men who were gunned down by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam resort on this day last year.

Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed at important places, including tourist resorts, across Kashmir on the first anniversary of the deadly terror attack, officials said, expecting events and rallies to be held in memory of the victims.

On April 22, 2025, a dastardly terrorist attack ripped through the quaint Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 tourists and a local pony-ride operator.

The brutal attack carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists led to an exodus of tourists from Jammu and Kashmir, prompting the authorities to shut nearly 50 tourist spots before reopening some of those in a phased manner after a security audit.

A year down the line, the famed meadows of Pahalgam are once again buzzing with tourist activity, with none rueing their decision to visit the 'Mini Switzerland' in Anantnag district that is overcoming the shadow of last year's terror attack. Several new measures have been introduced in the Pahalgam resort to ensure tourist safety. These include background verification of service providers and vendors, including ponywallahs, before they interact with the visitors. A unique QR code-based identification system has been introduced for all tourism service providers for the safety of tourists in Pahalgam. The system enables easy identification and verification of genuine and registered service providers, including pony-ride operators, hawkers, business establishments, and outside vendors.

"Each service provider has been properly vetted by police, registered by the authorities and has been provided a unique QR code that contains personal information and other details about that person," the official said. The QR codes contain the service provider's name, parentage, detailed address, mobile number, Aadhaar number, registration number, operational route, and whether they are police-verified. During a recent meeting, Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) V K Birdi directed that security arrangements around vulnerable installations, including prominent tourist destinations, be strengthened to ensure a safe and secure environment for visitors. Birdi chaired a security review meeting at PCR Kashmir to evaluate and finalise security arrangements for forthcoming events in the Kashmir valley.