Six injured as roof of under-construction building collapses in Delhi

Six people were injured when the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in northwest Delhi's Kirari Suleman Nagar on Friday, fire officials said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 6:00 PM IST
Six people were injured when the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in northwest Delhi's Kirari Suleman Nagar on Friday, fire officials said.

Information regarding the incident was received at 12:25 pm, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. Two of them were discharged after being administered first aid, the officials said.

A senior police officer said preliminary inquiry revealed that the roof of the building in Inder Enclave, Phase II, Kirari Suleman Nagar collapsed due to the use of poor quality construction material.

Legal action has been initiated in the matter, the officer said.

Four of the injured were identified as Akhilesh Shah (35), a resident of Prem Nagar, Asar Modh (36), Riyazuddin (42) and Aman (44), all residents of Inder Enclave, according to the police.

Delhi Building Collapse

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 6:07 PM IST

