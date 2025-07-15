Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Four-engine govt failed: Kejriwal after bomb threats to Delhi institutions

Four-engine govt failed: Kejriwal after bomb threats to Delhi institutions

Another AAP leader, Aatishi, alleged that law and order have completely collapsed in Delhi and rhetorically asked if student safety is of no importance for the BJP government

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

A school in Dwarka and the prestigious St. Stephen's College received bomb threats on Tuesday morning. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday hit out at the BJP, saying the "four-engine government has completely failed" the people as he raised concerns over Delhi's law-and-order situation following bomb threats to educational institutions on two consecutive days.

A school in Dwarka and the prestigious St. Stephen's College received bomb threats on Tuesday morning, prompting a swift emergency response and a thorough search operation by authorities. A similar threat was sent to three schools on Monday, but all of them turned out to be hoaxes.

Reacting to the incidents, Kejriwal took to X to say, "What's happening in Delhi? Yesterday, two schools received bomb threats, and today, another school and a college received threats. Children are scared, and parents are extremely worried. The BJP's four-engine governments have completely failed."

 

Another AAP leader, Aatishi, alleged that law and order have completely collapsed in Delhi and rhetorically asked if student safety is of no importance for the BJP government.

"The constant bomb threats to schools and colleges in Delhi are extremely scary and worrying. Children are scared, parents are worried - BJP's four-engine governments have failed to even provide security. Does the safety of children have no importance to them? Law and order have completely collapsed," she said in a post on X.

The repeated threats have sparked concern among parents and students across the city.

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

