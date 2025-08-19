Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Meet Sudershan Reddy, former SC judge now Opposition's vice president pick

Meet Sudershan Reddy, former SC judge now Opposition's vice president pick

Opposition alliance names former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy as its vice-presidential candidate against NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan. Election is scheduled for September 9

B Sudershan Reddy

Former Supreme Court Judge Justice B Sudershan Reddy is INDIA alliance's candidate for the Vice President post | Photo: X/@SupriyaShrinate

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Opposition INDIA bloc on Tuesday named former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy as its candidate for the vice-presidential election against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance’s nominee, CP Radhakrishnan.
   

Who is B Sudershan Reddy?

B Sudershan Reddy, 79, is a former Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court and a retired judge of the Supreme Court of India.
 
He began his legal career in 1971 and later served as Government Pleader in the Andhra Pradesh High Court. In 1995, he was appointed as a permanent judge of the same court. He went on to become Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court in December 2005 and joined the Supreme Court of India in January 2007, where he served until his retirement on July 8, 2011.
 
 
Earlier in his career, Justice Reddy also worked as legal adviser and standing counsel for Osmania University. In March 2013, he was appointed as the first Lokayukta of Goa, though he resigned from the post within seven months, citing personal reasons.

Also Read

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

INDIA bloc leaders likely to discuss joint VP candidate on Monday

Derek O Brien

Centre running away from issues raised by Opposition: TMC's Derek O'Brien

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

EC stands 'thoroughly exposed' for incompetence, partisanship: Cong

Election Commission, ECI

EC rejects voter data fudging charge, says parties missed scrutiny window

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

Cong, Oppn protests part of plan to create instability in country: BJP

 
He currently serves on the Board of Trustees of the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre in Hyderabad.
 

'India's most distinguished and progressive jurists': Congress

The decision was finalised at a meeting of alliance leaders convened at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in New Delhi, where the bloc discussed fielding a joint nominee for the second-highest constitutional office.
 
“All opposition parties have collectively chosen a candidate for the Vice-Presidential election. I am delighted that all parties have united and reached an agreement. This is a significant achievement for democracy and the Constitution,” Kharge said after the meeting.
 
“B Sudarshan Reddy Garu is one of India's most distinguished and progressive jurists. His judgments reflect his commitment to the poor and vulnerable, upholding the Constitution and fundamental rights,” Kharge said. The alliance will formally file his nomination papers on August 21.
 

BJP nominates CP Radhakrishnan as VP candidate

The NDA had on Sunday announced Maharashtra Governor and senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate. Radhakrishnan, a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Coimbatore and a former president of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit, was appointed Maharashtra Governor in 2023.
 
The vice president is elected by an electoral college comprising members of both Houses of Parliament through a secret ballot.

More From This Section

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

Amit Shah 'ultimately responsible' for ₹50,000 cr alleged land scam: Raut

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi warns CEC, 2 ECs of action when INDIA bloc forms govt

CP Radhakrishnan

NDA's vice presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan meets PM Modi

Akhilesh Yadav

UP not mafia-free, smaller mafias have merged into a mega-mafia: Akhilesh

Jairam Ramesh

Congress claims vindication after PM Modi proposes next-gen GST reforms

Topics : Opposition parties Opposition Congress mallikarjun kharge BS Web Reports Vice President election Vice President

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWho is Manika VishwakarmaGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Sudershan ReddyBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon