Task force constituted by PM will ensure sanctity of exam system: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Modi government pursues constant reform to safeguard the future of the new generation and said the high-powered Task Force constituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ensure that no one can ever breach the sanctity of our examination system.

Amit Shah said in a post on X that the government will impose exemplary punishment on the culprits of paper leak.

"The Modi govt follows the principle of constant reform to safeguard the future of our new generation. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji has constituted the High-powered task force under the leadership of Shri Nandan Nilekani as a part of the Modi govt's commitment to comprehensive examination reforms," he said.

"The task force will ensure that no one can ever breach the sanctity of our examination system. We will impose exemplary punishment on the culprits of paper leak and ensure that no one ever dares to commit this crime," he added. The Union Home Minister referred to the post made by PM Modi announcing the government's decision to constitute the Task Force. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the constitution of a high-powered task force on examination reforms under the leadership of technology expert Nandan Nilekani. PM Modi said the task force would submit a report and stressed the need for a "reliable" and "transparent" examination system with greater use of technology.