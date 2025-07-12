Saturday, July 12, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi govt grosses Rs 2,662 cr from Q1FY26 liquor sales: Data

Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) recorded the highest sale of 5.29 crore bottles of different kinds of liquor from April to June, 2025

In the first quarter of the last fiscal, the four corporations recorded sale of 15.93 crore bottles, yielding Rs 2,403 crore. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Delhi government corporations sold about 16.96 crore liquor bottles in the first quarter of 2025-26, grossing over Rs 2,662 crore, officials said on Saturday.

The figure was over 1 crore more than the number of liquor bottles sold during the same period last fiscal, they said.

Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) recorded the highest sale of 5.29 crore bottles of different kinds of liquor from April to June, 2025.

This was followed by sale of 5 crore bottles by Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC), 3.65 crore bottles by Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) and 2.91 crore bottles by Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS), showed official figures.

 

In the current excise policy, retail liquor sale in Delhi is carried out solely by the government through its four agencies -- DSIIDC, DTTDC, DSCSC and DCCWS -- which operate over 700 vends.

In the first quarter of the last fiscal, the four corporations recorded sale of 15.93 crore bottles, yielding Rs 2,403 crore.

The sales this year have earned Rs 259 crore more, officials said.

The improved sales in the first quarter will help the government meet its target of Rs 7,000 crore in excise tax collection in 2025-26. It also shows that despite challenges, the liquor trade in the city is stabilising after it was disrupted due to the scrapping of excise policy 2021-22 by the previous regime in Delhi in 2022.

The government is now preparing a new excise policy aiming to boost revenue and provide an improved experience to the consumers. It will ensure the supply of quality liquor with transparency while generating revenue from it, officials said.

A high-level committee headed by Chief Secretary Dharmendra Kumar is drafting the new policy by studying the policies of other states, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Liquor firms Liquor sale Delhi government

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

