Telangana pharma plant blast toll rises to 34; rescue op underway: Official

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would visit the accident site Tuesday morning, Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha said

telangana fire
The fatal accident on Monday is suspected to have been caused by a chemical reaction (Photo/PTI screengrab)
Press Trust of India Sangareddy (Telangana)
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 8:38 AM IST
The toll in the explosion at the Sigachi Industries' pharma plant in Pashamylaram has rose to 34, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

"Several bodies have been found under the debris while removing it. As many as 31 bodies have been extricated from the debris while three died in hospital while undergoing treatment. The last leg of the rescue operation is still going on," district Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj told PTI.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would visit the accident site Tuesday morning, Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha said.

The fatal accident on Monday is suspected to have been caused by a chemical reaction.

Sigachi Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering advancements in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Intermediates, Excipients, vitamin-mineral blends, and Operations and Management (O&M) services, according to the company's website.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Highlights: Several workers feared trapped in Telangana pharma plant, rescue efforts on

Topics :TelanganaTelangana govtPharma CompaniesSigachi Industries

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

