Three Delhi schools receive bomb threat e-mails; evacuations underway

At least three schools in Delhi received bomb threats through e-mail on Thursday morning, prompting swift evacuation and search operations by emergency agencies, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

"We received information about bomb threat e-mails sent to three schools: CRPF Public School and St Thomas School in Dwarka, and DAV Centenary Public School in Paschim Enclave. Fire tenders and rescue teams were immediately rushed to the locations as a precautionary measure," the DFS officer said.

Police teams, bomb disposal squads, dog squads and local administration officials were deployed at the schools soon after the alerts were received, officials said.