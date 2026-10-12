Traffic diversions likely at major junctions across Delhi amid protests

Traffic movement is likely to be affected at several locations across Delhi on Monday amid ongoing protests in the national capital, with the Delhi Traffic Police warning of possible restrictions and diversions at major junctions and roads.

Opposition parties on October 11 announced that they would march to the Supreme Court on Monday to demand an end to "vote chori" and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In an advisory, the traffic police said diversions would be implemented depending on the prevailing law and order situation and real-time ground conditions. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow additional travel time.

The major junctions and stretches where diversions may be enforced include Roundabout Panchkuian, Roundabout Mandi House, Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point), Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point), Minto Road, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, Guru Nanak Chowk and the outer circle of Connaught Place near the Barakhamba Road T-point. Other stretches include Chelmsford Road near the outer circle of Connaught Place, Bharion Road near the MGM Ring Road T-point, Lodhi Road flyover, Roundabout Neela Gumbad, Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg crossing, the area under Bhikaji Cama Place and the area under Moti Bagh flyover. Traffic restrictions may also be enforced at the Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-point, Roundabout Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road, Roundabout Rail Bhawan, Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg crossing, Roundabout Patel Chowk, Jai Singh Road-Ashoka Road T-point and Roundabout RML Hospital.