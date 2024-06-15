The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday demolished certain structures on pavement adjacent to the Lotus Pond residence of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy here.

The demolition works were carried out 10 days after Reddy stepped down as chief minister of the neighbouring state.

According to a senior official of GHMC, the civic authorities removed the structures abutting the compound wall to carry out tiling work on the pavement at Jagan's residence.

The structures were being used by security personnel, he said.

An earthmover was used to remove the structures.



